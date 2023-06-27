Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) A group of researchers from US universities visited several jute mills in and around Kolkata as part of an international collaborative project that seeks to find out causes affecting their productivity and other issues, an official said on Tuesday.

The team comprises researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Morgan State University of the USA, besides those from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science & Technology (IIEST) of Shibpur near here.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise in Madhya Pradesh: Tomato Prices Soar to Rs 110 per Kg in Indore Due to Drop in Supply.

“The project, supported by MIT, will study the transformation of the production process and modernisation in the mills, their productivity and labour engagement, infrastructure condition, environment, heritage buildings, and land utilisation,” IIEST Prof Souvanic Roy said.

The research group will also identify the issues of the mills affecting their productivity, their role in the future of cities, deficiencies and corrective measures to be taken for their proper functioning, he said.

Also Read | Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

The project will continue for a year and discussions will be held with various stakeholders such as mill owners, workers and the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA).

The recommendations will be submitted to the central and state governments, the IJMA, and other authorities.

The principal investigators of the project are Prof Brent Ryan of MIT, Prof Siddhartha Sen of Morgan State University, and Prof Souvanic Roy.

"The research team members from the US and India visited seven mills in the last seven days. Hukumchand Jute Mill, Gloster Jute Mill, Hooghly Jute Mill, Fort William Jute Mill, Howrah Jute Mill, India Jute Mill, and Hastings Jute Mill," Sanjay Kajaria, owner of two of the mills, said.

The jute industry has long played an important role in the economic, physical, and social development of Kolkata. However, the industry has been in decline in recent years due to a number of factors, including political turmoil, limited capital, and synthetic fibres.

The research project is expected to provide valuable insights into the redevelopment of the jute mills.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)