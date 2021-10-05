Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday directed the finance department to pay revised pension with effect from July 1 to over three lakh pensioners, involving an additional expenditure of Rs 1,887 crore during the current financial year.

The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the Punjab's Sixth Pay Commission, according to an official statement.

Channi also gave nod to pay other benefits, including leave encashment and gratuity, which is around Rs 915 crore. That would be paid to about 42,600 pensioners who have retired between January 1, 2016, and June 30, 2021, in one go instead of the earlier decision to pay in instalments.

These decisions will have an impact of around Rs 2,802 crore on the state exchequer during the current financial year. HRS hrs

