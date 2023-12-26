New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Upgrading parks and gardens, reviving and modernising the dhobi ghats and making a separate budgetary allocation to give the markets a facelift are among the recommendations made by New Delhi Municipal Council members for the budget meeting to be held on Wednesday.

The members have also suggested that properties in the NDMC area be geotagged and modern technology be used to treat the water of the Kushak Nala that runs through the area before emptying into the Yamuna river.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam Schedule Released For Recruitment of 8283 Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Details.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Amit Yadav will announce the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal as well as the revised estimates for the current financial year on Wednesday.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday said for the special budget meeting, members gave suggestions to develope the parks of New Delhi and the markets in the area on par with global standards.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 83 Advocate Posts, Apply Online at allahabadhighcourt.in From January 15.

"To fulfil the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have suggested that Dhobi Ghats in the New Delhi area are revived and modernised," he said, adding that there are 252 dhobi ghats in 16 areas where over 400 washermen work.

Chahal said the NDMC area is known for its greenery and parks.

"Our Horticulture Department did a remarkable job in the run-up to the G20 summit meeting. Some of these parks should be developed based on the themes of Nakshatra Van, Rashi Van and Nav Graha Van," he said.

There are many markets in the area which have not been developed for a long time. A plan should be made to make them world-class. Have recommended separate budgetary allocating for the purpose, Chahal said.

He added that NDMC members have suggested budgetary allocations should be made to support the resident welfare associations in their functioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)