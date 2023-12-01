New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 13 per cent rise in total wholesales to 80,251 units in November 2023.

The company had dispatched 70,766 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 75,137 units as against 65,760 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.

Exports also grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units as compared with 5,006 units in November last year, the company said.

"With our recent launches we are confident that we will be able to sustain our growth momentum," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

