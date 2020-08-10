New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Smartphone maker Samsung on Monday said it has rolled out privacy app AltZLife developed at its India R&D centre on select handsets in the country.

The app allows users of the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 smartphones to quickly switch to privacy mode from normal mode by double clicking the power button and also automatically save images and videos in private folders based on the usage pattern.

"The AltZLife feature will be available to the existing as well as new users of Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 through a software update on August 10, 2020," Samsung said in a statement.

According to a research conducted by Samsung, 79 per cent of generation-Z (those born between mid-90s and early 2000s) users admit to having content such as images, applications and private chats on their smartphones that they do not want family or others to see.

Samsung India Senior Director (Mobile Business) Manu Sharma said the app helps eliminate the anxiety that consumers usually face while also sharing their smartphones with someone.

"An industry-first innovation, this feature has been designed keeping in mind the inherent need of consumers, especially Gen-Z, for enhanced privacy when it comes to storage and access of content on their smartphones," he said.

Samsung said next-generation mobile users also want to hide the fact that they have things they do not want to share.

"The two 'Make for India' solutions that are part of AltZLife – Quick Switch and Content Suggestions – have been developed by a team of young engineers at Samsung R&D (research and development) institutes in Bengaluru and Noida using insights from consumer research," the statement said.

