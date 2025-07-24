Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The country's largest lender SBI on Thursday announced that it has started recruitment of 13,455 employees to serve as junior associates.

SBI, which employs over 2.36 lakh people, had on July 11 announced plans to do the recruitment to strengthen its customer service nationally.

*** Bharatsure raises Rs 6 cr * Insurtech company Bharatsure on Thursday announced a Rs 6 crore fund raise from Inflection Point Ventures and other investors, including Capital A and Atrium Angels.

The company, which helps businesses and their users access insurance more easily, will use the funds for scaling up its infrastructure, among other aspects, according to a statement.

*** McDonald's India to add 'protein slice' in burgers * QSR player McDonald's India (West and South) on Thursday announced the launch of 'protein slice' to be added to burgers.

The slice is completely vegetarian and each piece delivers 5 grams of protein, as per a statement.

