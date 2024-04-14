Rampur (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) The headmaster of a primary school here has been booked for allegedly molesting female teachers, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, teachers of the government school located in Krishna Nagar Colony under the Bilaspur Kotwali police station limits, staged a protest accusing the headmaster of molestation and mental harassment, they said.

The protest outside the school also saw participation from the families of a few female teachers, they added.

Based on the complaints of the victims, a case was lodged against the headmaster at the Bilaspur police station under Sections 354 (assaulting a woman with an intention to outrage her modesty) and 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, SHO Balwan Singh said.

According to the police, the complainants alleged that the school headmaster Hariram Diwakar has been molesting a few female teachers and mentally harassing them for a long time.

They also said Diwakar abused them when they opposed him.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district Sanjeev Kumar said the matter has come to his notice.

Kumar said assistant teachers of Krishna Nagar, Bilaspur have accused the headmaster of indecent acts. An FIR has been registered in this matter and a committee is being formed for preliminary investigation at the departmental level.

