Hazaribag, Aug 2 (PTI) A 57-year-old scientist of Birsa Krishi Anusandhan Kendra, Gauriakarma was killed in a road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said scientist Shyam Bahadur Singh was on his way to Giridish in his car which fell down from a small river bridge in an attempt to save a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction near Daujinagar on NH 33.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Woman's SUV Runs Amok, Rams Into Parked Vehicles in Vishakhapatnam; Video Surfaces.

Singh lost total control of the vehicle which fell down the bridge after dashing the motorcycle, resulting in his death, the SP said.

On being informed of the incident, Padma Police Station Officer-in-Charge S B Singh along with a police team rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 Launches with Glass Back Design, 5,000 mAh Battery at Very Affordable Price; Check Features and Other Details.

A woman pillion rider of the motorcycle, suffered injuries after she fell down on the road under the impact of the collision, the SP said.

Both Singh and the injured woman were immediately rushed to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital Hazaribag, where the scientist was declared brought dead, he said.

The injured woman was admitted to the hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)