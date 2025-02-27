Amaravati, Feb 27 (PTI) Sri Damodara Sanjeeviah Thermal Power Station's (SDSTPS) 800 MW Unit-3 has completed 100 days of continuous operation since its commercial operation date, an official said on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu highlighted this milestone as a remarkable achievement, showcasing the plant's operational excellence, reliability and commitment to uninterrupted power generation.

"The unit has completed 100 days of continuous operation, generating 1,596.30 MU with a Plant Load Factor of 83 per cent since November 18, 2024. SDSTPS is consistently producing 45 MU daily, contributing to 40 per cent of Andhra Pradesh's thermal power generation to meet grid demand," Babu stated in an official press release.

According to the managing director, power generation at SDSTPS is crucial for meeting electricity demand during the summer months.

He further noted that APGENCO, as a whole, has consistently improved thermal power generation, maintaining production above 110 MU since January 2025.

