Siddharthnagar (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) A married woman with four children has moved in with her lover with her husband's written consent, stirring discussions among the locals here, police officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, Ram Charan (47) had married Janki Devi (40) nearly 20 years ago. The couple has four children — two daughters and two sons — with the eldest being 18 and the youngest 8 years old.

Due to rising household expenses, Ram Charan began working in Mumbai as a tile worker, while Janki stayed at their home in Parsa Murta village.

During his absence, Janki developed a relationship with a 24-year-old daily-wage labourer, Sonu Prajapati, from a nearby village. Their friendship turned romantic, and about a year ago, they had a court marriage and began living together, an official said.

Janki lived with Sonu for six to seven months before she returned to Ram Charan's home, apologised, and resumed living with him.

After a few months, Janki again left to live with Sonu.

Following this, Ram Charan complained to the Bhawaniganj police station, alleging that Sonu had lured his wife away, the official said.

However, on July 20, Ram Charan formally withdrew the complaint and submitted a written compromise agreement at the police station, Inspector Hariom Kushwaha, in charge of the Bhawaniganj station, told PTI.

The document stated that his wife, Janki, would now live with her lover, and he no longer has any relationship or connection with her, Kushwaha said.

Ram Charan also mentioned, "Sonu decided that the children will stay with me, and she will live with him. I didn't object because I was afraid something might go wrong, or she might harm me. Earlier, too, she had left and returned asking for forgiveness, so I took her back. But now, even if she returns, I won't live with her."

To this, Janki Devi said, "We started talking about four years ago. I've decided to live with him now. I don't miss my children anymore. Last time I returned because I missed them, but not anymore. We are legally married now, and the police have recorded our compromise. I will live with Sonu, and the children will remain with their father."

