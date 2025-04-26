Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday said solving the issue of waterlogging in Gurugram is our collective responsibility, a statement said.

Chairing a review meeting with the Municipal Corporation and GMDA officials, Singh said, officers concerned should be held accountable for critical waterlogging points that have been identified by the civic bodies.

In the meeting, other measures to assess the progress made in solving waterlogging woes, especially during monsoon were also discussed.

He directed the officials to prioritise the measures to solve water drainage concerns and find permanent solutions, and progress reports should be regularly sent to the office, the statement said.

Rao Narbir Singh sought a report on the current status of 41 functioning micro STP plants located in the Municipal Corporation area and directed the officials of the Regional Pollution Control Board to get all the STPs inspected in the next 15 days.

In the meeting, GMDA officials apprised the minister about the progress of waterlogging measures and said desilting work is ongoing in a 12-kilometre area of the stormwater drain, which will be completed before June 30.

New cleaning work has also been awarded in Leg 2. Similarly, in the cleaning of the sewerage system, an 85-kilometre network has been cleaned so far and work is going on 11 kilometres which will be completed in the stipulated period, the statement said.

Officials said the tender process is going on for cleaning 404 rainwater harvesting systems located in the district. All rainwater harvesting systems will be cleaned by June 10 under the prescribed procedure, the statement added.

