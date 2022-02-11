New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Competition Commission on Friday approved acquisition of certain stake in Sajjan India Ltd by Sona Company.

The proposed transaction relates to investment in Sajjan India by way of acquisition of equity shares, according to a combination notice filed with the regulator.

Sajjan India is engaged in manufacture of chemical compounds, manufacture and trade of specialty chemicals, manufacture and trade of chemical compounds used in dyes and pigments and that of chemical reagents, among others.

Sona Company Pte Ltd is an investment company incorporated under laws of Singapore.

"Commission approves acquisition of equity share capital of Sajjan India Limited by Sona Company (a portfolio company under CVC Partners)," a tweet by the regulator stated.

