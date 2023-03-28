Vijayawada, Mar 28 (PTI) The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has completed and commissioned track electrification between Gadwal and Kurnool section for a distance of 54 Route Km (RKm), which enabled the zone to achieve continuous electrified railway line between Secunderabad and Dharmavaram, said an official on Monday.

This section was part of Dhone – Kurnool – Mahabubnagar and Secunderabad – Mudkhed – Manmad electrification project.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Govt Extends Deadline to Link Aadhaar Number With PAN Card, Know Step-By-Step Guide.

The portion between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar has already been electrified as part of a separate project, said the official in a statement.

Likewise, the section between Mahabubnagar and Dhone, which includes Gadwal (Telangana) and Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) part has been completed now while sections Dhone – Gooty – Dharmavaram of SCR and Dharmavaram – Bengaluru city belonging to the South Western Railway (SWR) zone have also been completed.

Also Read | From Oil Shipments to Container Traffic, Here’s Geopolitical Importance of Indian Ocean.

"Hence, both passenger and freight trains can now seamlessly travel from Hyderabad – Dharmavaram and beyond up to Bengaluru enabling running of trains with electric traction on an end to end basis," said the official.

According to the Railways, operating trains under electric traction helps slashing carbon emissions and proves to be environment friendly, including helping passengers with seamless movement of trains and avoiding change in traction power.

Further, it reduces enroute detention of both coaching and freight trains as well as improving the average speed of trains, along with the scope to introduce more number of trains in these sections on account of sectional capacity enhancement.

Moreover, the Railways stands to cut fuel costs on a large scale and improve overall operational efficiency.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR said with the completion of the Gadwal – Kurnool section, the zone is planning to introduce electric powered trains in the entire stretch between Secunderabad and Bengaluru.

Jain observed that the zone is inching towards the achievement of 100 per cent electrification of existing broad gauge lines across its network on a mission mode.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)