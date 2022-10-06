Coimbatore, Oct 6 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday advised students to avoid unnecessary technology, instead spend time on constructive learning.

Addressing a seminar on 'Preparing Women Students for the 21st Century Higher Education' organised by Avinashilingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education for Women, Tamilisai said women should have self-confidence.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in India.

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP), Tamilisai said it promotes gender holistic education and aims to promote the child from classroom to a challenging global scenario and appealed to everyone to study the NEP to understand its ideals.

The government has introduced and implemeneted various welfare schemes for the women and considering this all should ensure 100 per cent literacy for women, who should become job-givers from the state of being job- seekers, she said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, lauded the effots of the former education minister Avinashlingam for starting a women's educational institution even during a time when it was impossible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)