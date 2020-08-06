New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Online used car retailing platform Spinny on Thursday said it has acquired Mumbai-based Truebil for an undisclosed amount.

Used car marketplace Truebil has a presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, while Spinny operates across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

"We will let the Truebil platform keep operating as an independent brand for now. We will reassess merging within the Spinny brand umbrella after some time," Spinny co-founder and CEO Niraj Singh said.

Truebil co-founder and CEO Suraj Kalwani said the company realised that by augmenting each other's capabilities, the firms could accelerate towards building the country's largest and the most-trusted used car brand.

