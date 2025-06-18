New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri after he slapped a man over an old fight related to the victim's rash driving, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Sureh alias Appu, Vishal and Sannata alias Yashu allegedly stabbed Bobby Singh multiple times in the abdomen and legs during the fight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said on Tuesday Bobby had gone to the G-block chowk, where he confronted and slapped a local, Kishan, outside the residence of Suresh.

The confrontation was reportedly triggered by an earlier dispute related to the victim's rash driving of his scooter in the area, he added.

Suresh allegedly intervened and grabbed Bobby's hand as the fight escalated. Two others -- Vishal and Sannata -- then joined the scuffle and the three allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in his abdomen and legs, the officer said.

Police received a PCR call from a man claiming that his nephew had been attacked with a knife outside a house in Jahangirpuri and was being taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital.

Ipon reaching the hospital a police team found that Bobby had sustained stab wounds and was declared dead. The medico-legal report (MLC) cited the injury as "alleged history of physical assault (stab)", he said.

A case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Jahangirpuri police station. One of the accused, Appu, has been arrested while efforts are on to trace and apprehend the remaining two, the DCP added.

