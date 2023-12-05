Prayagraj (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Police have arrested three brothers in this district for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and her daughter after their forcible conversion, officials said Tuesday.

The woman's father was allegedly lured to convert to Islam by the father of the men arrested now. According to an FIR, the man was assured that his business would do better if he converted.

After the death of both men, Mushtaq Ali's three sons allegedly started forcing the two women to also convert. They also extorted money and sexually exploited them, according to the complaint filed with police.

The FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station on Tuesday based on the woman's complaint against the three brothers for "forcibly" converting her and her daughter, police said.

She also alleged that she and her daughter were sexually exploited by the three accused identified as Akram, Junaid and Faizan.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful conversion of Act.

A case was not registered against Ali as he had died, police said.

The conversion took place in the past one year, the woman claimed, adding that she was had been trying to register the FIR for a long time but no case was filed.

