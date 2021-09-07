Tezpur,(Assam), Sep 6 (PTI) A doctor of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with women interns, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, a woman intern of the health facility had written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the doctor had misbehaved with her and other female colleagues during duty hours, following which the state police was asked to inquire into the incident, Sonitpur SP Dr Dhananjay P Ghanwat said.

TMCH authorities were also directed to suspend the medical practitioner, an official of the health facility said.

"The doctor has been suspended, and we have informed the district administration about the move," TMCH Principal Dr Karuna Hazarika said.

The police is probing into the allegations, Ghanwat added. PTI COR DG

