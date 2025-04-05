Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Apr 5 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday sentenced nine persons, including a DSP level officer to life imprisonment in a custodial death dating back to 1999.

The matter relates to the death of Vincent who died at the Thalamuthu Nagar police station. The deputy superintendent of police was then inspector.

The Tuticorin district additional session court pronounced the judgement. Two of the 11 accused were acquitted by the court.

While another person convicted in an inspector, the others have retired from service.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on those convicted.

