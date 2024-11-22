Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) works to promote fair competition and curb unfair business ways in the market place.

Addressing a regional workshop on competition law in Kolkata organised by CCI, along with Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kaur highlighted the instrumental role played by trade and industry chambers in providing a platform for engaging in open dialogue and maintaining a level-playing field.

She said trade associations have to operate within the framework of competition law, according to a release issued by the regulator.

The influence wielded by trade associations can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, such as the facilitation of anti-competitive agreements or practices, she said, adding that CCI will work proactively with trade associations to ensure compliance with the competition law.

Kaur also said the regulatory landscape has evolved significantly with the introduction of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023 to address the emerging challenges and strengthen our commitment to making India a global hub for business.

