Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Nov 22, 2024 06:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) works to promote fair competition and curb unfair business ways in the market place.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Addressing a regional workshop on competition law in Kolkata organised by CCI, along with Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kaur highlighted the instrumental role played by trade and industry chambers in providing a platform for engaging in open dialogue and maintaining a level-playing field.

She said trade associations have to operate within the framework of competition law, according to a release issued by the regulator.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?.

The influence wielded by trade associations can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, such as the facilitation of anti-competitive agreements or practices, she said, adding that CCI will work proactively with trade associations to ensure compliance with the competition law.

Kaur also said the regulatory landscape has evolved significantly with the introduction of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023 to address the emerging challenges and strengthen our commitment to making India a global hub for business.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Viral
    'Riyal' Meaning in Meme and Chat Lingo: Know More About the Gen Z Slang That Has Sparked Major Funny Memes 'Riyal' Meaning in Meme and Chat Lingo: Know More About the Gen Z Slang That Has Sparked Major Funny Memes
  • Festivals
    World AIDS Day 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: What Is AIDS? How Is It Different From HIV? Everything You Need To Know To Raise Awareness About AIDS World AIDS Day 2024 Date, Theme and Significance: What Is AIDS? How Is It Different From HIV? Everything You Need To Know To Raise Awareness About AIDS
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehta Gets Into a TIFF With Tajinder Bagga; Vivian Dsena & Avinash Mishra Deny To Do Household Chores ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehta Gets Into a TIFF With Tajinder Bagga; Vivian Dsena & Avinash Mishra Deny To Do Household Chores
    • Close
    Search

    Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

    Agency News PTI| Nov 22, 2024 06:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

    New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) works to promote fair competition and curb unfair business ways in the market place.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Addressing a regional workshop on competition law in Kolkata organised by CCI, along with Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kaur highlighted the instrumental role played by trade and industry chambers in providing a platform for engaging in open dialogue and maintaining a level-playing field.

    She said trade associations have to operate within the framework of competition law, according to a release issued by the regulator.

    Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?.

    The influence wielded by trade associations can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, such as the facilitation of anti-competitive agreements or practices, she said, adding that CCI will work proactively with trade associations to ensure compliance with the competition law.

    Kaur also said the regulatory landscape has evolved significantly with the introduction of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023 to address the emerging challenges and strengthen our commitment to making India a global hub for business.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News PTI| Nov 22, 2024 06:00 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Latest News | Trade Associations Should to Work Within Competition Law Framework: CCI Chief

    New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Trade associations should work within the framework of the competition law as their activities can sometime lead to unintended consequences such as anti-competitive practices, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Friday.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) works to promote fair competition and curb unfair business ways in the market place.

    Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Addressing a regional workshop on competition law in Kolkata organised by CCI, along with Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kaur highlighted the instrumental role played by trade and industry chambers in providing a platform for engaging in open dialogue and maintaining a level-playing field.

    She said trade associations have to operate within the framework of competition law, according to a release issued by the regulator.

    Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Which Parties Are Members of MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi? How Many Seats Did BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) Contest in Vidhan Sabha Polls?.

    The influence wielded by trade associations can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, such as the facilitation of anti-competitive agreements or practices, she said, adding that CCI will work proactively with trade associations to ensure compliance with the competition law.

    Kaur also said the regulatory landscape has evolved significantly with the introduction of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023 to address the emerging challenges and strengthen our commitment to making India a global hub for business.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Live Cricket Score
    500K+ searches
    Devdutt padikkal
    200K+ searches
    Live Score
    200K+ searches
    Sports
    200K+ searches
    Virat Kohli
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Live Cricket Score
    500K+ searches
    Devdutt padikkal
    200K+ searches
    Live Score
    200K+ searches
    Sports
    200K+ searches
    Virat Kohli
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah