New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Traffic will be affected on the Pandav Nagar Flyover in east Delhi for a week due to maintenance work, police said on Sunday.

According to an advisory, the rectification work on the deck slab on the Pandav Nagar Flyover on the carriageway from Ghazipur to Sarai Kale Khan on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-9) began on Sunday and will be carried out for seven days.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 8, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Due to this, the left lane on the Pandav Nagar Flyover on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (NH-9) will remain affected during the period, the advisory said.

The commuters going towards Sarai Kale Khan from Ghazipur side via NH-9 are advised to use NH-24 instead of NH-9 to reach their destination during this period in order to avoid inconvenience, the traffic police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)