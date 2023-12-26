Tirupati (AP), Dec 26 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chaired by B Karunaka Reddy on Tuesday decided to distribute housing plots to 3,518 of its employees on December 28 and approved projects and proposals worth Rs 259 crore.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the temple body is distributing house sites to all its employees in phases.

"In the second phase 1,500 employees will be given their house documents in the first week of January 2024 and in the third phase, the Tirupati district collector has been requested to provide 350 acres to facilitate 5,000 odd employees and pensioners," the TTD said in a press release.

Steps are underway to give them house sites by February 2024.

Also, the TTD will conduct Dharmic Sadas (spiritual programmes) with pontiffs in February to propagate the Hindu faith in a big way.

Further, the board gave the nod for a tender to build new rest house complexes, Achyuta and Sripatham, at Rs 210 crore and approved Rs 7 crore works for the construction of toilets, kitchen and footpath at Alipiri parking lot.

It also approved another Rs 7 crore tender to build a new parking lot at Alipiri and a four-lane road from Sri Varaha Swamy Rest House to Outer Ring Road.

Similarly, the board approved a Rs 17 crore proposal for beautification, installing streetlights, construction of drains and four-lane road works from Cheropallli to Srinivasa Mangapuram and Srivari Mettu in view of increased traffic and devotee movement on this route.

The TTD board approved Rs 2 crore funds from the Srivani Trust to renovate Sri Moolasthana Yellamma temple in Chandragiri and also hiked salaries for various classes of employees, among others.

The board also approved a request from the Jharkhand Government to build a Sri Venkateswara temple at Devgarh in a 100-acre land parcel.

The Jharkhand government wrote a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requesting a temple dedicated to Sri Venkateswara in a place which already houses an important shrine, Sri Vaidyanatha, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and also a Shakti Peetham.

