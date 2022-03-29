New Delhi, March 29: Micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing an India-only cricket tab on Android, and it will be a single landing point to serve as a channel of discovery for all that is happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content, according to a release.

The tab will bring together the best of cricket, and fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a scorecard and other interactive widgets, it said. Twitter Reportedly Adds Paytm As Additional Payment Option for Tips Feature in India.

"Everyday people come to Twitter to keep informed about what's happening and their interests. Among the various passions that people pursue in the service is cricket. In fact, 75 per cent of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58 per cent play the sport," Twitter said.

Between January 2021 and January 2022, as many as 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million tweets about cricket. "Starting this week, the service will be testing a cricket tab on its Explore page, rolling out the experiment to some people in India who use Twitter on Android. The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what's happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content," the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India said: "Through our new cricket experiment offering an immersive experience, we want to make it easier for India's cricket fans to find relevant and engaging content as well as encourage conversations and find latest updates including the score all in one place."

Meanwhile, during an event -- #WhatsHappening2022 organised on Tuesday, Twitter's senior officials in India and APAC outlined the latest in innovations, products, and content on Twitter.

