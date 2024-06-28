New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Two boys aged eight and 10 years drowned while they were playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in a five-foot-deep ditch near Pusta Number Five in the New Usmanpur area which got filled with water due to heavy rainfall.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 8th CPC Proposal Submitted to Govt, Significant Hike in DA, Salary and Pension on Cards; Key Details Here.

The boys went to play in the ditch and drowned as they went into the deep waters, police said.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the boys. They rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, they said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)