Gurugram, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly cheating people by creating fake social media accounts of Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and an eminent Delhi-based personality, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Sahid (20) and Munfaid (27), both residents of Pachgaon village.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

The duo was arrested on Tuesday night. Police recovered three mobile phones and six fake SIM cards from their possession. The devices contained fake Instagram accounts and screenshots related to the cybercrimes committed.

Police said the accused had created fake accounts impersonating Haryana ADGP Alok Mittal and a prominent individual from Vasant Kunj, using them to defraud people under various schemes.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. They were produced in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, a police spokesperson said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)