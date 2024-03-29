Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Mar 29 (PTI) Two people were killed after a car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Adoor, police said on Friday.

Police said Noornadu resident Anuja (37), and her friend Hashim (31), a Charumood resident, were killed in the accident that took place at around 10.30 PM on Thursday.

According to the police, Anuja, a teacher at a nearby school, was on her way back from a tour with her fellow teachers and when they reached a place called Kulakada, she got down from the bus and went with Hashim.

"She told her fellow teachers that he (Hashim) was her brother. The teachers informed her husband and also the police," a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, locals told the media that it seemed like the car deliberately went to the other side of the road and hit the truck.

They also claimed that the woman had told her colleagues that they were going to commit suicide.

However, the exact reason behind the accident can be ascertained only after the forensic examination, police said.

