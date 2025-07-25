Budaun (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A 14-year-old kanwariya died while several others were injured after a tractor-trolley ran over them on Friday afternoon, while the group of kanwars was resting beside their vehicle here, police said.

The accident occurred in the Ujhani area around 3 pm when Ankit, from Bareilly district, was resting on the roadside beside their tractor-trolley after taking water from Kachla Ghat with his group.

Another group of kanwariyas in their tractor-trolley ran over Ankit and his group who were resting beside their vehicle. The boy died on the spot while others were injured, Circle Officer Devendra Singh said.

After the accident, Ankit's group beat up the driver of the other tractor-trolley, Lalla Babu and set it ablaze. The group also blocked the road.

During the clash between the two groups some were injured, the officer said.

Singh said a police team reached the spot and restored the blocked road after pacifying the crowd. A fire briagde also reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

The accused driver has been detained, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

