Budaun (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) The official Facebook page of the Budaun district magistrate has been hacked, an official statement said on Monday.

In the statement, District Magistrate Manoj Kumar appealed to people not to respond to any message received from the page.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

"Hacking of my administrative Facebook ID 'District Magistrate Badaun' has come to my notice," Kumar said, cautioning people against its misuse and spreading "wrong messages" in the name of the government.

He has also appealed to the public not to respond to any message received from this page or carry out any financial transactions.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)