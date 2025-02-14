Ballia, February 14: A man was arrested on Friday in Ballia district for allegedly throwing acid on a youth. He was later sent to jail, police officials said. According to police, Sanjay Singh threw acid on Mithun Bind, a youth from Rampur Mahawal village in Ballia city, last week due to a previous personal dispute. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh informed that Ballia city police arrested Sanjay Singh on Friday in connection with the acid attack on and sent him to jail.

A case was filed based on the victim's complaint under Section 124(1) of the BNS. The Uttar Pradesh Congress posted a video of Mithun's statement on the social media platform 'X'. "In Ballia, goons protected by the government, in a minor dispute, severely beat a youth and poured acid on him." Pilibhit Acid Attack: Burqa-Clad Man Throws Acid on LLB Student, Lawyer; Arrested After Police Encounter (Watch Videos).

"In crime-ridden UP, anyone with a 'goon license' can burn, kill, and roam freely without any fear. The responsibility for people's safety now lies not with the government or administration but with the people themselves. If you want to breathe easy, stay alert and tolerate the atrocities of goons, or else..." it said. Amroha Acid Attack: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Home, Dies After Acid Attack in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched.

A delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen visited Mithun Bind, who was admitted to the district hospital, and assured his family of all possible support. The state general secretary of the delegation, Shameem Ahmed Khan, demanded strict action in the case and called for "bulldozers action" on the accused's home.

