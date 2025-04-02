Amethi (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot at after a petty dispute over car parking turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Itroor village under the Jagdishpur police station limits on Tuesday evening, they said.

According to police, Irfan (27) was standing near a shop when a speeding car stopped by, kicking up dust before parking. Irfan objected to this, leading to an altercation with the occupants of the car.

In the heat of the moment, the accused fired at Irfan, hitting him on the jaw, police said.

Irfan was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, from where doctors referred him to the trauma centre in Lucknow in view of his critical condition.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and arrest the attackers, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Harendra Kumar said.

