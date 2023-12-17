Saharanpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his tuition teacher here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the child went to take tuition from accused Dev Kumar, ASP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the boy's father under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO act, he said.

The accused has been arrested, he said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)