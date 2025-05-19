Mathura (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against the senior clerk of Janki Bai Inter College in Mathura for allegedly attempting to commit fraud by submitting a forged medical certificate to justify a prolonged leave on medical grounds, police said on Monday.

According to the college management, the case was filed following directions from a local court after no action was taken despite written complaints to the police and the senior superintendent of police.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

College manager KK Arora stated that senior clerk Akshay Bharadwaj had applied for paid medical leave from August 18 to November 5, 2024, attaching a certificate purportedly issued by the Joint District Hospital in Vrindavan.

However, when the college sought verification of the certificate, the hospital superintendent confirmed that no patient by that name had been treated there and that the certificate had not been issued by the facility, he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This confirmed that the certificate was forged to obtain paid leave. After repeated representations to the police failed to yield results, the college approached the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (First), which directed the police to register a case, he said.

Kotwali police have now filed an FIR against Akshay Bharadwaj and two unidentified persons under relevant sections related to fraud and forgery, and further action will be taken based on the investigation, said Kotwali Station House Officer Devpal Singh Pundeer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)