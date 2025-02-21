Ballia(UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A high school student and an elderly woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Friday.

In Shivrampur Mohan Chhapra village, a 17-year-old allegedly hanged herself in a vacant building near her home.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mithilesh Kumar said only her mother was present at their home at the time of the incident. The girl allegedly hanged herself in a vacant house nearby, he said.

The SHO said that the teenager had been using her mobile phone to study for her upcoming exams but her mother reprimanded her for it. After this, she took her own life, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

In a separate incident in Apayal village, 65-year-old Anita Devi allegedly died by suicide in a room of her house on Thursday.

According to police, she had a dispute with her son, which had been brought to the police's attention before. Police said they sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation in the matter is underway.

