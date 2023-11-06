New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A NITI Member on Monday suggested that people's income should be increased amid rising food prices as farm production costs have not come down despite technological advancements.

Speaking at an event organised by NITI Aayog, Member ( Agricultural) Ramesh Chand highlighted the challenges pertaining to rising real food prices and increased food production costs.

"Despite technological advancements, production costs haven't significantly decreased, and supply chains remain fragmented.

"To tackle these issues, we must boost people's income, "the Aayog said in a statement quoting Chand.

Also speaking at the event, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said that India is likely to achieve a significant target of halving multidimensional poverty well before 2030, providing a model for the global community, particularly for developing countries, to pursue their respective goals.

NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul highlighted the progress of India concerning SDG Goals of 'Zero Hunger', 'Good Health & Wellbeing', and 'Quality Education'.

He underscored India's focus on 'Zero Hunger' with a specific focus on nutrition, NCDs and preventable deaths.

In light of this, he called upon all stakeholders to share their recommendations and innovative ideas for enhancing outcomes on these goals.

