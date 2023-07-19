Mangaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The body of a youth who was washed away by strong waves while swimming at Trasi-Maravanthe beach in Udupi district, was found near Kanchugodu on Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Peer Nadaf (21), a resident of Gadag. He ventured into the waters on Tuesday with two other young men who were saved.

The efforts to trace Nadaf with the assistance of local swimmers, lifeguard diving expert Dinesh Kharvi the fire brigade and coastal guard staff had failed on Tuesday due to rough sea conditions.

A case has been registered at the Gangolli police station.

