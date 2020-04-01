Lockdown: Delhi Police Comes to Aid of Woman Forced to Walk Home from Hospital After Delivery

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday came to the aid of a woman who was forced to walk home from a city hospital a day after giving birth due to unavailability of transport amid the ongoing lockdown.

The woman, Rinki, delivered her baby at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Tuesday. After being discharged on Wednesday, she and her husband were walking back home with their newborn, a senior police officer said.

However, Rinki had difficulty walking, the officer said.

The couple along with the baby was found sitting on a road near Lado Sarai TB Hospital by a police team during patrolling, police said.

They were provided food and later dropped to their home in Dera village, Fatehpuri Beri, which was 12 kilometer away from the spot, they said.

With a countrywide lockdown ordered by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus, all public transport has been suspended and people are not allowed to step out of their homes.

The 21-day lockdown came into effect on March 24 midnight.

