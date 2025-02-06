Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s highly anticipated theatrical debut, Loveyapa, is all set for a grand release, and the excitement is at its peak! With a captivating trailer and chart-topping songs already winning hearts, the film has generated immense buzz among audiences. Amidst this, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening for his film family, who attended the special screening and shared glowing reviews of the film. ‘Loveyapa’ First Review Out! Karan Johar Calls Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film ‘Hugely Entertaining’, Praises Director Advait Chandan for a ‘Solid Story’.

The screening, hosted by Aamir Khan, was attended by, Javed Akhtar, Dharmendra, Javed Jaffrey, Shabana Azmi, and many other industry figures. The film has struck the right chord and won hearts, with everyone seen praising it at the screening.

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer:

Legendary actor Dharmendra said, "Ghar ghar ki kahani hai Very natural, very natural. Kahi bhi mujhe aesa nahi laga ki acting kar raha hai."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi said, "Very nice, lovely. Bohot maza ayaa sab actors bohot acche, awesome cast hai, aur sach much hume apna rishta telephone ke sath jure uske bare mai hume firse sochna parega."

Javed Jaffeey said, "we love it, love the film. God bless you"

Renowned Scripwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "bohot kamal ki alag picture hai." Aamir Khan Cameo in ‘Loveyapa’ Confirmed: Director Advait Chandan Shares Details of Superstar’s Special Role in Son Junaid Khan’s Big-Screen Debut Movie.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!