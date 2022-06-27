Emma Roberts is the latest actress to join the cast of Dakota Johnson's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web. The Sony's superhero movie also stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabel Merced. As of now, the flick is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023. Madame Web: Dakota Johnson in Talks to Star in Sony's Superhero Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Actress Emma Roberts has joined the cast of the #MadameWeb spin-off movie! Details: https://t.co/ccHoWIPhAR pic.twitter.com/QnvB6B41Cf — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)