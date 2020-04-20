Maddie Ziegler to Star in 'The Fallout'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 20 (PTI) Maddie Ziegler, best known for starring in singer Sia's "Elastic Heart" music video, has been tapped to feature in high school drama film 'The Fallout'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-dancer joins "You" star Jenna Ortega who also features in the film.

The movie, which hails from Clear Horizon, will be written and directed by actor Megan Park.

"The Fallout" will follow high schooler Vada (Ortega) who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

David Brown and Giulia Prenna will produce for Clear Horizon, along with Cara Shine Ballarini.

"Maddie is an exceptional talent, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring her on board. She will bring so much to the production," said Brown.

Two years after her breakout performance opposite Shia LaBeouf in "Elastic Heart", Ziegler made her feature acting debut in 2017's "The Book of Henry" and will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story".

