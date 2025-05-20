Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government over the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Speaking at an event in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, Kharge made shocking claims alleging that PM Modi had prior intelligence warning of unrest in Kashmir and cancelled his own visit. "Modi was supposed to visit Kashmir on January 17. There was intelligence-based information that there was going to be unrest in Kashmir and cancelled the program. Modi knew this was bound to happen," he said. Kharge further added, "If Modi knew about it, why didn’t the same information reach tourists through police? 26 lives could have been saved." He also criticised the handling of the situation, calling it "more or less a chut put war". Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Calls for Dialogue With All Parties on Caste Census.

PM Modi Skipped Kashmir Visit Over Intel, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Modi was supposed to visit Kashmir on 17th Jan. There was intelligence-based information that there was going to be unrest in Kashmir and cancelled the program. Modi knew this was bound to happen. Why didn't… pic.twitter.com/w13RfJqfdK — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2025

