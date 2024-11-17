New Delhi, November 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top security officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said. Shah held the meeting soon after he returned from Maharashtra after cancelling his election rallies there. Manipur Violence: After Mayhem in Jiribam, Houses of 3 Ministers and 6 MLAs, Mostly of Ruling BJP, Attacked Across State.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said. The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)