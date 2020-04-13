Maoist Leader Killed by Rival Gang Members in Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 13 (PTI) A Maoist leader was on Monday killed by members of a rival gang in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Jitan Manji, a resident of Edla Harli village in Ango police station area of the district, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel said here.

His body was recovered from the forests, just about 40 km from the police station, the SP said.

Wanted by police in a dozen criminal cases, Manjhi is an old-timer in the outlawed CPI(Maoist), the SP said, adding that he was killed on the orders of rival gang leader, Mithilesh Singh alias Duryodhan Mahato.

CRPF personnel, along with officers of the Jharkhand Armed Police and the Hazaribag District Armed Police, recovered Manjhi's body from the forest after being tipped-off about the incident, Patel said.

"Manjhi was picked up, along with two others of his village, by Mithilesh's gang members on Sunday. While the other two was let off, Manjhi was shot dead by the gang," he added.

