Indore, February 16: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Madhya Pradesh unit has dismantled a MD manufacturing laboratory in Indore district and seized around 51.992 kilograms of high-quality MD/Methamphetamine drug, according to an official release. The operation began on February 13 after the CBN Neemuch received specific intelligence inputs about transportation of synthetic drug Methamphetamine/MD by unidentified passengers travelling in a private bus. Acting on it, a team was constituted and proceeded towards Mandsaur district.

The bus of the suspects was stopped and searched, resulting in officials recovering two boxes from two passengers seated. Upon examination, the boxes were found to contain five polythene packets of high-purity crystal Methamphetamine weighing a total of 8.172 kilograms. Both individuals admitted possession of the contraband and were taken into custody. Further interrogation conducted indicated that the accused were transporting the MD directly from a clandestine manufacturing laboratory. Following which, a separate team was immediately constituted to locate the suspected laboratory. Subsequent detailed questioning and terrain description provided by one of the accused indicated that the laboratory was located near Mhow in Indore district. Delhi Police Bust Fake Drug Factory in Gaya, 9 Arrested; Tramadol Worth Over INR 5 Crore Seized (See Pics and Watch Video).

On the next day, February 14, the suspected premises were identified in Thavalay village, Mhow tehsil in Indore and the location matched the description provided by the accused. After that, a detailed search of the premises led to the recovery of an additional 43.820 kilograms of high-quality Methamphetamine and 261.320 kilograms of precursor chemicals and related substances. With this, the total seizure in the operation reached 51.992 kilograms of MD/Methamphetamine. Drug Racket Busted in Rajasthan: MD Manufacturing Unit Raided in Pratapgarh Farm Hut, Interstate Narcotics Racket Exposed Under Operation Chakravyuh.

All recovered contraband and chemicals were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 by the CBN officer. Later on, a four-member team comprising engineers and chemists from GOAW (Government Opium and Alkaloid Works) arrived at the site in the early hours of February 15 and the plant and machinery were dismantled and seized. So far, the two persons travelling in the bus have been formally accused under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and the owner of the house where the clandestine laboratory was operating has also been detained during the proceedings. Further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the wider network from top to bottom involved in manufacturing and distribution of synthetic drugs.

