Mumbai-returned Bar Dancers, Colleagues Create Ruckus at Moradabad Quarantine Centre Over Liquor; Watch Video

Moradabad, May 21: Two bar dancers and their three mail colleagues, kept in a quarantine facility here after their return from Mumbai, have been booked for creating ruckus on being denied liquor, police said on Thursday.

SHO Jyoti Singh of an all-women police station in Moradabad said a total of 68 persons, returning here in a truck from Mumbai a few days ago, had been quarantined in a private medical college here. Mumbai: Migrant Workers Gather at Kandivali Ground After Two Uttar Pradesh-Bound Trains Cancelled at Borivali Station.

On Tuesday night, five of them demanded liquor from health workers in the hospital and created ruckus in its corridors after being denied it, said Singh. Following denial of liquor they began dancing in the corridors, some of them after removing some of their clothes, said the SHO, adding they also misbehaved with and assaulted some of the health workers, seeking to control them.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached there and booked the five for various penal offences, including rioting (section 147 of IPC), committing negligent acts likely to spread infection (s 269), assaulting public servants (s 333) and breaching peace and provoking others (s 504). Mumbai Metro to Follow Social Distancing After Resumption of Services Post Lockdown, Releases Images With New Seating Arrangements, View Pics.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhookar said the police would seek their judicial custody after their quarantine period would be over. Moradabad Chief Medical Officer, Dr Millind Chandra Agarwal said the samples of all Mumbai returnees have been sent for testing and the result in expected soon.

