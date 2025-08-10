Nagpur, August 10: Around 15-16 workers were injured when a portion of the under-construction gate at the Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir collapsed on Saturday evening, as per officials. Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Chairman Sanjay Meena stated that the rescue and clearance operations are ongoing, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause, with initial reports suggesting vibrations from construction equipment may have triggered the collapse.

Speaking to ANI, NMRDA Chairman Sanjay Meena said, "The construction work of the Gate at Koradi Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Sansthan through NMRDA has started. The incident took place during the construction. It is reported that 15 to 16 people were injured in this incident. Instructions have been given to investigate the entire incident." Inspector Krupal Mule of the 5th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated that when their team reached the site, the entire structure had already collapsed. Nagpur Gate Collapse: Portion of Under-Construction Structure Collapses Near Koradi Temple in Maharashtra; Several Workers Feared Trapped (Watch Videos).

"We were informed that everyone present at the site was injured but all had been rescued. Our team conducted both physical and canine searches, and no one appears to be trapped under the debris so far. However, we will have to complete debris clearance before making a final confirmation," said Mule. He further mentioned that preliminary accounts suggest the collapse may have been triggered by strong vibrations from construction equipment, leading the entire section to give way at once. Currently, there is a 4 to 5-foot-high pile of debris at the site, which is being removed with the help of heavy machinery.

Preliminary investigations suggest that strong vibrations from construction equipment may have caused the collapse of the structure in one sudden failure. The site currently holds a 4 to 5-foot-high debris pile being cleared with heavy machinery. Local eyewitness Ratnadeep Rangari described the incident, "We rescued nine people ourselves before officials arrived. They were badly injured, covered in blood. When the slab collapsed, workers fell along with it. All were immediately taken to hospitals." Nagpur Structure Collapse: Portion of Under-Construction Structure Collapses During Construction of Gate on Khaparkheda-Koradi Temple Route; DCP Niketan Kadam Says Workers Trapped (Watch Video).

Rescue Operation Underway After Gate Collapse in Nagpur

VIDEO | 17 workers injured, including three critically, after a slab of an under-construction gate of the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan in Koradi in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday. Rescue operation underway. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/XIMA1r833T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2025

Authorities have launched a detailed probe into the cause of the collapse, including technical inspections to check for any lapses in construction safety. The area remains sealed off with police, rescue teams, and municipal officials on-site. On Saturday evening between 8:00 and 8:15 pm, part of an under-construction gate near the Koradi temple in Nagpur collapsed, sending up a cloud of dust and injuring several workers. Rescue and clearance operations are currently underway. Further investigation is underway.

