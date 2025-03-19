Nashik, March 19: Nashik is set to witness an upgrade with plans for constructing new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Highways as the city prepares for hosting the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, officials said on Wednesday. The administration has started preparations for works which might take more than a year to complete, such as roads and other infrastructure to manage the massive footfall that is expected.

Nashik's Divisional Commissioner, Praveen Gedam told ANI that officials from the city went to witness the preparations and learn from this year's Prayagraj Maha Kumbh mela, which concluded on February 26 in Uttar Pradesh. "Nashik officials visited the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and studied the preparations there and on that basis, preparations have started in Nashik as well. The works which may take a year or more than that like highways or STPs (sewage treatment plants), we will do them in the first phase and the rest which are going to take less time like taking 6-8, we will start immediately after that," Gedam told ANI. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 60 Crore Pilgrims Visit Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Making It Largest Kumbh Mela in Country’s History.

Money has been approved for the development of area from Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road, for ensuring a smooth journey for devotees when they take it. "Money has been approved for the development of area from Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road, the specifications will be finalised this week and then the work will also commence," Gedam said. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26 this year. As per the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government, close to 70 crore devotees from all the parts of the world came to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. ‘No River in Country Is Clean’: Raj Thackeray Questions Cleanliness of Ganga While Refusing To Drink Water Brought From Mahakumbh Mela.

Similarly, Nashik Kumbh is expected to host crores of devotees. The Nashik Kumbh, just like Prayagraj's Kumbh is held every 12 years, people come to to take a holy bath on the banks of the Godavari river.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)