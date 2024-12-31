Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been vacationing in Australia for a while now, rang in the New Year in the southern land. A while ago, Sonakshi took to Instagram and wished her fans a Happy New Year. She posted a video in which she and Iqbal can be seen enjoying the spectacular fireworks and celebrations in Australia. Kriti Sanon Drops Her UNSEEN Photos From 2024 That ‘Didn’t Make It to the Gram’ – Check Out!.

They also kissed and hugged each other as they welcomed 2025 in Australian style. "Humara Happy New Year ho gaya!!! Happyyyyyyy Newwwww Yearrrrrr from @sydney ," Sonakshi captioned the post. Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Ring In New Year 2025 in Australia

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled beans on their dating life. Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This audience were left in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'"Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy." Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.