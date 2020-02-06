Number of People Injured in Hard Landing in Istanbul Airport Reaches 120

World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], Feb 6 (ANI): As many as 120 passengers were injured as a result of the hard landing that a plane of the Turkish Pegasus airline made in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday. "The plane made a hard landing due to bad weather conditions. We have a total of 120 injured. With the exception of 1-2 people, their condition does not cause concern. The pilots are also in satisfactory condition," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said during an interview to a local media outlet, as quoted by Sputnik.The commercial flight with 177 passengers on-board skidded off the runway and appeared to have broken into two while landing at the Istanbul airport.No fatalities have been reported yet.According to the TV footage on Turkish local media, the Pegasus Airlines plane has separated from its fuselage.The plane caught fire after landing and ambulances and rescue teams have been dispatched to rescue passengers.Earlier, official reports said that 52 people were hospitalized after the incident. (ANI)

