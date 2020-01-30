Om Birla Requests Floor Leaders to Carry out Proceedings Without Any Obstruction During Budget Session

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that he has requested all floor leaders to see that the proceedings be carried out without any obstruction ahead of the Budget Session.Birla had called an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament which begins tomorrow. "I've requested all floor leaders to see that the proceedings be carried out without any obstruction. I hope the proceedings will take place as per the expectations of people. Everyone has assured me that the House will function smoothly," said Birla while speaking to the reporters.Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also held. The Budget Session begins on Friday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended the meeting along with other Union Ministers, namely, Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan, and others.Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was also present in the meet.BJD's Prasanna Acharya, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD leader Manoj Jha, and many other MPs were present in the meeting. No MP from the Shiv Sena arrived for the all-party meeting.The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)