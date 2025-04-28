Mumbai, April 28: Legendary actor Anupam Kher and people gathered at 'Tanvi The Great' press conference here paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack by observing a minute's silence. Anupam Kher called for a moment of silence at the beginning of the event to pay tribute to the victims. "Isse pehle ki hum Is programme ko aage le jaaye, I would like to observe silence of one minute for the people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this month. 'Tanvi The Great' is one of the first few films to introduce its technicians and behind-the-scenes team before unveiling its lead actress. The film is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film. Anupam Kher revealed Shubh angi as the lead actress of his film 'Tanvi The Great'.Bollywood actor Kajol introduced the lead actress, Shubhangi. Since the announcement of the film, the lead actress has been kept under wraps. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Vows ‘Harshest Response’ to Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Assures Justice for Victims During 121st Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

While introducing her, Kajol asked Shubhangi how she feels about being part of the event. She replied, "Amazing, excited and you (Kajol) are standing next to me" Kher prai sed Kajol as an actor and said, "I just called her up and said I am unveiling Tavi, will you come, she said, 'Yes', there was no discussion and she is here."He told Kajol, ".... I learned a lot from you"

When asked, why he decided to call Kajol for the event, he replied, "She is the best looking, she is the best performer and she is relevant today both as a person and as a performer and I knew she will say yes also and she doesn't take herself so seriously and that is the best part about her...if ever I was to make this film few years back I would have cast Kajol as Tanvi." The introductory teaser of 'Meet Tanvi' has also been released, showcasing Shubhangi as Tanvi. The debutant was selected from Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares, where she has trained over the years, as per the press release.

Earlier, the actor opened up about his new project and how it is different from his debut directorial 'Om Jai Jagdish' in 2002. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a photo in which he was seen wearing a director's shirt while posing for the photograph. The 'Saaransh' actor opened up about his debut directorial movie 'Om Jai Jagadish' and said that he loved working in that film as the director. Now, after 23 years, the actor has donned the director's cap once again to showcase his filmmaking skills with Tanvi The Great. Shubangi is 'Tanvi The Great': Anupam Kher Reveals Why He Chose Newcomer to Lead His Next Directorial (Watch Video).

"It took me 23 years to wear a #Director t-shirt again! I loved directing the first film #OmJaiJagdish The ability I had. I made the film accordingly. But the story of that movie wasn't mine," wrote Anupam. The actor further emphasised the fact that he was committed to the story of the film. "The story of 'Tanvi the Great' is out of my heart and soul. And then life has taught a lot in the last 23 years. And now I'll keep telling you Tanvi-related talks, stories and stories until the film is released! Don't be bothered! This is marketing and love too! Jai Ho," added Anupam.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, and will be released soon. 'Tanvi The Great' also stars 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen and will feature sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Awa rd-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.

